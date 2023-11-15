Hageman voted against Budget Extension

News Release

Congresswoman Harriet Hageman voted against H.R. 6363, the Further Continuing Appropriations and Other Extensions Act. The legislation, which passed with 209 Democrat votes in support, continues current government spending levels into January and February of 2024 and includes no concessions for border security.

Representative Hageman stated, “While I appreciate the predicament that Speaker Johnson finds himself in, we cannot continue to do business as usual in Washington and expect different results for the American people. This short-term bill continues spending at current, grossly inflated, levels that were based on COVID-19 spending. It has no provisions to enact border security measures that would stop the flood of illegals entering our country, and it does nothing to rein in the regulatory state. The House of Representatives has already passed seven of twelve appropriations bills which fund 75% of our government. These bills are fiscally responsible, are designed to bring some fiscal sanity to Washington, DC, and rein in the woke nonsense that has permeated so many of our federal agencies. We should be insisting that the Senate take up these bills, pass them, or counter them. We should not be simply delaying the process to January and February.

“We are $33 trillion in debt, and we have over 11,000 illegals crossing our border each day. The status quo is unsustainable.”