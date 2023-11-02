Hageman: ‘A weak America makes for a very dangerous world’

By Sarah Elmquist Squires, WyoTodayMedia

From health care to law enforcement to federal gridlock on Capitol Hill, Saturday’s town hall ran the gamut of issues and featured a visit from Wyoming’s U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman.

Hageman, who was met with roaring applause, gave an overview of the persistent stalemate in Congress and the work underway to right the ship. Without a speaker of the House, however, Hageman said the hands of the Republican-led chamber are essentially tied. “The House of Representatives is completely frozen,” she said, pointing to the eight Republicans who joined Democrats in ousting former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Some people, she said, seem to favor the idea of blowing the lid off the federal government to see what happens. “That isn’t how you govern … As a result, we’re paralyzed. We aren’t even able to do a resolution of support for Israel.”

Hageman outlined a handful of bills that were passed by the House and are gathering dust in the Senate, including HR 2, which addresses border security, continues the construction of the border wall and adds technology capabilities for border patrol workers. HR 5 is a parents’ bill of rights that gives families more power over their child’s education, she said. And HR 1 addresses domestic energy, opening up oil and gas production and is a “phenomenal” piece of legislation, Hageman noted.

Hageman highlighted the Biden administration’s use of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve during violent clashes in the Middle East, pointing to a sense of urgency for Congress to pass meaningful legislation. Finding enough support for a new speaker is paramount. “We have done a lot in the last 10 months, and right now we’ve been shut down,” she added.

One issue that was raised during Hageman’s talk and local state legislators’ concerns standing firm against China, most notably, prohibiting the country from buying up land in Wyoming and across the U.S. Hageman said two select committees have been formed to investigate issues with China – one to explore U.S. relations with the country along with the supply chain and pharmaceutical production, the other to specifically examine the creation of Covid. “And I can tell you that it absolutely came out of the Wuhan lab in Wuhan, China,” Hageman said. “The select committee demonstrated with very solid evidence that that was a lab-created virus.”

In response to audience questions, Hageman later hinted that investigations behind the scenes into Anthony Fauci, former chief medical adviser to the president, would result in consequences. “I have a feeling that our friend Rand Paul is going to make Anthony Fauci rue the day,” she said.

Battling Biden and company

U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman spoke with Karen WhiteCotton during her Riverton visit Saturday.

Rep. Hageman noted that the House had a lot of momentum going into the August recess, including impeachment inquires by the Ways and Means, Judiciary and Oversight committees, but like much of the work in the House of Representatives, that inquiry was “knocked off the rails.” She said a lot of good work has already been done in investigating overseas money Hunter Biden has accepted while his father was vice president and president, including millions taken in “from 2003 to 2019, the very period of time that he claims he was a raging crackhead,” Hageman shared. “Tell me what his skill set was … He was selling his dad.”

LLCs created by the Biden family were “money laundering schemes,” Hageman said, adding, “they sold nothing but access … The level of grift that we’re dealing with is stunning.” Starting with the Clinton family, Democrats in the White House have monetized the presidency, and Republicans have to put a stop to it, she said.

“One of the worries that I have, especially with the current occupant of the White House – we all know he’s suffering from severe dementia,” Hageman explained, wondering who, in fact, is really calling the shots. “I think what we’re dealing with in Ukraine and the Middle East is a weak America makes for a very dangerous world.”

Riverton business owner Karen Johnson spoke on the city’s problems maintaining its police force, and asked how the city could get the infrastructure it needs to combat crime, addiction, and mental health, such as a city jail and addiction treatment facility. “You can’t fix everybody, but we do have a serious problem here in Riverton, and it needs to be cleaned up,” she said.

Hageman said she favored block grants to states so that state leadership could solve such problems. The federal government should not be so involved. Currently, jail systems are handling the mental health crisis, and more work needs to be done to empower states to address it.

Hageman pointed to state legislators as the most important government officials in people’s lives. “The fact is, these are the people that are going to have the biggest impact on your lives and the people who should have the biggest impact on your lives,” she said.

In closing, Hageman urged Wyoming residents to send leaders to Congress who are loud enough to cut through the static, and said they should spur on the governor and attorney general to fight the federal government in court on federal overreach. “Our governor and our state need to get involved in these lawsuits to protect you against the federal government,” she explained.

