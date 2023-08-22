Governor Called for More Hearings in Big Power Rate Increase Proposal

The Wyoming Public Service Commission (PSC) is reviewing a proposed rate increase from Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) that would average an increase of 21.6% for the next several years. The rate increase would impact thousands of Wyoming people and businesses. RMP is the largest utility in Wyoming. Due to the significance of this proposed rate increase, Governor Mark Gordon inquired about additional public hearings, and the PSC has assured him that it plans to hold additional hearings for public comment over the coming weeks. The PSC has a public hearing scheduled in Casper on August 24 and plans to schedule public comment hearings in Laramie and Fremont County in the near future. Rocky Mountain Power provides electric service in both Riverton and Lander.