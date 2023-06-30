Government Draw Cleanup Reset for July 8th

All are welcome to pitch in for a cleanup of public lands on July 8 in the Government Draw area east of Lander. The workday is hosted by the Wyoming charter of the Native American Church of the Ghost Dancers, in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management Lander Field Office.

Volunteers will meet onsite at 9 a.m. To reach the cleanup site, turn east from Lyons Valley Road onto Coal Mine Road, cross the Little Popo Agie River and continue on Coal Mine Road to the staging area adjacent to the cattle guard. Volunteers should bring gloves and dress appropriately for outdoor work. Water and snacks will be provided.

Government Draw is enjoyed by many Fremont County residents looking for close-to-home recreation on public lands. Past volunteer cleanup efforts in Government Draw have removed cartridges, targets, household waste and appliances. While annual cleanups have resulted in less trash and public feedback is increasingly positive, litter and illegal dumping continue to impact the area.

The cleanup is part of the nonprofit’s new initiative called Clean Lands, Clean Bodies. The Native American Church of the Ghost Dancers is working with Tribes, federal agencies, the State of Wyoming and the City of Riverton to clean up tribal, public and municipal lands in Fremont County that are impacted by illegal dumping.

If you are unable to attend this event, you can still do your part to keep public lands free of trash. Leave areas cleaner than you found them. Remove targets and collect all spent ammunition before leaving shooting sites.

If you suspect violations on your public lands, including illegal dumping, do not risk escalating the situation by personally contacting the violator. A safer way to resolve the situation is to write down the license plate information if possible and contact appropriate law enforcement. You may also call 1-800-442-2767. The BLM offers a $250 reward for information leading to the conviction of any person damaging your public lands in the state of Wyoming.

For more information about the cleanup, please contact BLM Outdoor Recreation Planner Michael Coyne at (307) 332-8400, or Levon Jaure of the Native American Church of the Ghost Dancers at (307) 349-8915 or jaurelevon01@gmail.com.