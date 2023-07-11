March 30, 1948 – July 6, 2023

Gordon Edward Wanstall, 75, of Kinnear, Wyoming died on July 6, 2023, at Morning Star Care Center in Fort Washakie, Wyoming.

A wake will be held at 7:00 P.M., Monday, July 10, 2023 at Great Plains Hall, Arapahoe, Wyoming.

A funeral service will be held 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Great Plains Hall, Arapahoe, Wyoming.

Gordon was an All Conference Football Player at Morton High School. He played bass guitar with Merell Haggerd in Jackson Hole and he had also played with Red Bone.

Gordon worked various jobs which included: Stack Hall-Jonston, B.IA. Highway Dept., park service in Jackson Hole and Yellowstone, road construction throughout the state of Wyoming, and as a transport driver in Denver.

Gordon was a member of the Eagle Drum. He was also involved in many traditional ceremonies.

He loved his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren dearly.

Gordon was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Richard and Ione Wanstall, and his maternal grandparents, Barney and Virginia Duran Oldman; his parents, Royal and Viola Wanstall; brother, Ronald Dale Wanstall; sisters, Evelyn, Rena, and Glenda Wanstall; aunt and uncle, Bill and Verna Thunder; William :Buddy” Oldman, Raymond Buster Oldman, Cleone Thunder, Delmer Dr. Sr.; and Norma Whitehorse.

He is survived by his sisters Cheryl (Myron) Littlebird, Marilyn (Frank) Eagle and Carolyn (Charles) Dodge; his daughters, Dee Wanstall and Dawn Teller; grandchildren, Byron Spoonhtuner, Shayna Wells, Gary C. Oldman Jr., Travis Oldman, Trevor Oldman, and Desirae Oldman; great-grandchildren, Michael Liam Niieihii Hall, and Shay Royal Niieihii Walker; and his aunt, Pauline Oldman.

Relatives also include: Wes Martel and family, Sharon Bell and family, Connie Vigil and family, Radonna Bell and family, Franklin Martel and family, Robie Lee Hall and family, Maxine Hall and Family, Richard Hall and Buddy Hall all of Alaska. Lydell Thunder and family, Marvene Thunder and family, Clarinda (Alfred) Calling Thunder and family, Janelle Thunder and family. He was also related to and grew up with the Revere families, Hungary families, and Large families. He is also survived by, Ruth Oldman and Leanord Moss, Donald Oldman and family, William Carpenter Sr. (April) and family, Richard Branna (Kathleen), Charles Chavez (Naomi), Sheri Schamp, Lisa Sailors, Travis Thayer (Lisa), Tami Pongah, Treymayne Thunder, Chief Thunder, Robin Topaum, Dawn Thunder, Richard Thunder, Grace Schamp, Clara Thunder, Stephen Martin Oldman Sr. and family, Virgil Oldman and family, Steven Charles Oldman and family, Curtis M. Oldman Sr. and family, June Friday and family, Bunny Monroe and family, Lou Oldman and family, Terri Teran and family, Pam Six Feather and family, Benita Smith and family; Eugene Anthony Ridgley, Blanche Ridgley and family, Lanelle Shakespeare; close friends, Herbert Augustine Sr., Russell “Rusty” Clark, Mary Arthur and family, Gary D. Brown (Inez) and family, Gary Lincoln and family; and the extended families of: Hanway, Oldman, Blackburn, Martel, Duran, Quiver, Welch, Revere, Goggles, Calling Thunder, C’Hair, Fighting Bear, Papakee, Brown, Friday, Brannen, Lopez, Carpenter, Antelope, Moss, Hutchison, Herrea, Whiteman, Whiteplume, Roman, Yellowplume, Spoonhunter, Wolfrang, Sitting Eagle, Bearing, Shakespeare, Underwood, Willow, St. Clair, Dewey, White, and Headley.

