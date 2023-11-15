May 29, 1942 – Nov 2, 2023

Gerti “Grammy” Weliever, 81 of Riverton passed away peacefully at SageWest Hospital in Riverton on Thursday November 2, 2023 with her family by her side.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Gerti was born Gertrude Helen Weliever on May 29th, 1942 in Worland, WY to Jearld and Threaese “Tracy” (Wempen) Weliever. She was raised on the family homestead near Pavillion on land that is still in the family.

Gerti was a hardworking, self-supporting individual. She always said what was on her mind and didn’t hold back how she truly felt. She lived in Fremont County most of her life with only a short amount of time in Montana and Oregon when her boys were young.

She made a living working at a cannery and babysitting in Oregon before finally settling down in Riverton around 1976.

She retired from DH Print “the plant” after many years of dedicated service.

Gerti loved to garden and was well known for her beautiful flowers. For many years she raised bunnies and ducks in her backyard. She also enjoyed canning her vegetables and a favorite past time was sewing blankets. What she especially loved was spending time and just visiting with her grandchildren and great grandchildren which she lovingly called her babies.

She is survived by her daughter Patricia Ditton; grandchildren Melissa “Missy” Wear (Adam), Danelle Rose “baby” Wert (Rick), Wade “Dude” Ditton Jr. (Brittnee “flower”), Jesstina “sissy” Ditton Duncan, and Miles “buddy” Ditton; brothers Daniel Weliever, Raymond Weliever (Dianna) and Jack Weliever; sister Rosalie “Rosie” Guillen; five great grandchildren, Berlynn “Berzy” Ditton, AJ “Sweet Pea” Ditton, Wade “Bubba Dude” Ditton, III, Beau Ditton, and Danielle “Dani” Wert; and numerous nieces and nephews who always called her “Aunt Gert”.

She was preceded in death by her parents Jearld and Threaese Weliever; step mom Margaret Weliever; her longtime companion Bob Dolcater; sons Wade Ditton Sr., JimmyRay Ditton and Troy Ditton; sisters Geraldine and Minnie; and brother Frank.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com