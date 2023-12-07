Jul 10, 1934 – Dec 2, 2023

Gerard Ortiz, 89, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at the Help for Health Hospice Home. A viewing will be held from noon until service time at the church. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 430 Elizabeth Drive, Riverton. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

Gerard M. Ortiz was born on July 10, 1934 in Springer, New Mexico to Gerardo and Maclovia “Maxine” (Martinez) Ortiz. Shortly after he was born the family moved to Riverton, Wyoming where Gerard stayed. He graduated from Riverton High School with the class of 1952.

Gerard was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

On October 6, 1965 he married LaNette Cole in Riverton. They just celebrated their 58th anniversary this year.

He owned and operated Goods Oil Gas Company for 26 years in Riverton. He also worked as Deputy Sheriff, Policeman, and at Susquehanna Western.

Gerard was involved with the Riverton Jaycees and the Riverton Volunteer Fire Department. He was a Past Chief, Past Fire Commissioner, and worked with Search and Rescue.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He was a practical joker.

He is survived by his wife, LaNette Ortiz; son, Kelly Ortiz and wife, Clara; daughters, Peggie Clark and husband, Terry, Charla LeClair and husband, Mitch, and Tina Ingerson and husband, Geoff; sister, Mary Vargas, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and several great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerado and Maxine Ortiz; daughter, Lynnette and Michelle; five sisters; and three brothers.

Memorials may be made to Help for Health Hospice in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

