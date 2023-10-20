April 3, 1928 – October 18, 2023

Geraldine J. Kennah, born April 3, 1928 in Richland Center, WI. Died October 18, 2023 in Lander, WY.

Jeri was one of seven children born to John Henry and Mary Magdalena Klos Nee. She grew up on the Nee dairy farm. Jeri moved to Riverton, Wyoming as a volunteer with the Catholic Church Extension Service. She married Lawrence J. Kennah on October 1, 1966 in Madison, WI. The couple had one child John H. Kennah. Jeri is survived by her son John and two grandchildren Kyle and Tyler Kennah. Donations to the L&J Kennah Scholarship Fund can be made in lieu of flowers. Checks can be made out to Montana Tech Foundation with L&J Kennah Scholarship Fund noted in memo line. Mail to Montana Tech Foundation, 1300 West Park Street, Butte, MT 59701.

Services details will be released soon.

