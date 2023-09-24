June 10, 1927 – September 21, 2023

Geraldine “Gerri” C. Brown, 96, of Arapahoe, Wyoming passed away at her home on Thursday, September 21, 2023. A brunch will be held from 7:00 am to 10:00 am on Monday, September 25, 2023, at Eagle Hall. A funeral mass will be held 10:00 am Monday, September 25, 2023 at St. Stephens Catholic Church with burial to follow at Warren Cemetery.

Geraldine Cecelia Waren was born on June 10, 1927 in Arapahoe, Wyoming to Benjamin Warren I and Pauline (Underwood) Warren. She was raised on the Wind River Reservation and attended schools there and in Baker, Oregon. She lived her life on the Wind River Reservation. She was the oldest Northern Arapaho Tribal Member.

Gerri was baptized into the Catholic faith and was active in the Saint Anne Sodality.

On September 8, 1946 she married Howard “Buster” Brown at St. Stephens, Wyoming. From that union, they had 10 children. After his untimely passing, she raised her children and became the matriarch of a large, successful family.

She was involved in the Arapaho Tribe Fair Board and was a 4-H Leader.

She worked as a cook at St. Stephens Mission, Black Coal Senior Citizens Center, Airport Café, Betty’s Pizza, and other establishments. She spent many years working as an Election Judge for the Northern Arapaho Tribe.

Gerri enjoyed reading, bingo, puzzles, NBA and NFL sports, all western movies and TV shows, making quilts and embroidering. She loved being around her family and supporting all their activities.

She is survived by her sons, Howard G., Gary D., Lawrence “Moose” Brown, Roy Begay, and Clarence Smith; daughters, Jerilyn Tourkolias, Victoria Lopez, Marilyn, Evelyn, Nena, and Jodi Brown and 54 grandchildren, 116 great grandchildren, and 60 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Leonard, Ben Jr., Hubert, John, Hank, Bobby, Aloysious Warren; sisters, Maugerite Spoonhunter, Victoria SunRhodes, Anita Portwood, Edith Ramsdell, and Gloria Uranga; sons, Richard “Poncho” Lone Dog and Donald Damian Brown; son-in-law, Tom Tourkolias; daughter-in-law, Karen Spoonhunter Brown; and grandson, Redstar Pappan.

