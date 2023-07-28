August 25, 1956 – July 16, 2023

After a valiant battle with cancer, Gary Fischer, 66, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023, at St. John’s Health in Jackson, Wyoming surrounded by his children and the love of his life.

A Celebration of his life will be at 10 AM, August 5, 2023 at the home of his son, Ernie Fischer, 2287 Riverview Road in Riverton, Wyoming. Military honors will be accorded at 10:00 a.m.

Gary Eugene Fischer was born August 25, 1956 in Jackson to Ernst and Elizabeth A. (Verros) Fischer. He grew up in Jackson as a true rebel of the town, and graduated from Jackson High School in 1974. He lived the majority of his life in Lander and Riverton, Wyoming.

Gary was married to Karrie Woolery for twenty years, and together they had three children. They later divorced. Gary found the love of his life, Mary Longtine, and they spent the last 23 years together.

Gary retired from the US Army and the Wyoming Army National Guard as a Sergeant First Class. He served in the 46th Engineer Battalion as a diesel mechanic with the Army, and he served as his unit’s lead mechanic for the Wyoming Army National Guard.

After his military career he worked on heavy equipment in the oilfield. His extensive skills and certifications of equipment made him a reliable source for anything that needed repair or maintenance.

His family appreciates Gary’s extensive knowledge of a wide variety of topics and his photographic memory. Gary was very knowledgeable about many topics, especially geography and history. This made him a formidable opponent at the game Trivial Pursuit. He was a “movie buff”, especially Tarantino films, and was known to recite all sorts of movie quotes in any setting.

Gary and his brother, “Squeek” loved to build and ride Harleys together. He was also very active in the Fremont County ATV Association. Every year in September, Gary and his love, Mary Longtine, enjoyed going to the Rocky Mountain Jamboree in Richfield, Utah. He was a member of the IPSC, International Practical Shooting Confederation, and was a certified master marksman. He traveled all over Wyoming to competitions, occasionally serving as a Range Officer.

Gary is survived by his son, Ernie Fischer; daughters, Cherrie Wychgram and husband, Hunter, and Angie Parker and husband, Jason; the love of Gary’s life, Mary Longtine, her daughter, Elsie Bartolic and husband, Ty; brother, Leon “Squeek” Fischer; sisters, Patty Nelson and Carol Shimek and husband, Ken; grandchildren, Dax, Indie, Chase, Ally, Parker, Avery, Tailynn, Dawn, Ryan, Macy, Xander, Korben, Thackery, and Rayfe; and numerous nieces & nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Maddyx “Shark Bait” Fischer; brother, Don Boyer; and Mary’s son, Allen Longtine.

