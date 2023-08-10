January 10, 1945 – August 8, 2023

Gary D’Waine Nelson, 78, of Lander, Wyoming died on August 8, 2023 in Riverton, Wyoming. Per his wishes there are no services planned. He has been cremated and his urn will be interred in the Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, South Dakota.

Gary was born on January 10, 1945 in Independence, Kansas. His parents were Robert & Ruth Nelson He was raised in Great Falls, Montana where he graduated high school. He then joined the United States Air Force. While he was stationed at Ellsworth Air Base in South Dakota he met and married Caddie Jean Hise of Sturgis, South Dakota. They were married on June 1, 1965. He served in the Air Force for 14 years and then the National Guard for 2 years. Gary eventually moved his family to Lander, Wyoming where he worked in the electronics and security field.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Caddie Nelson; children, Robert Nelson, David Nelson, Denise (Eric) Nelson-Marchetti; grandchildren, Ransom Nelson, Cameron Nelson, Devon Nelson, Chance Nelson, Mikkayla Davis, Tyler Marchetti, Brittney Marchetti, Braydon Marchetti; great-grandchildren, Novaha Richardson, Everett Nelson, Xavier Marchetti; making 8 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.

Please sign the on-line guestbook: hudsonsfh.com