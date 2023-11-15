Nov 28, 1954 – Nov 5, 2023

Gary Beach, 68, of Kinnear, Wyoming passed away on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at the Help for Health Hospice Home. A funeral service was held at Mountain View Cemetery with Military Honors on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Gary Arthur Beach was born in Seattle, Washington on November 28, 1954 to Kenneth and Nora (Davis) Beach. He grew up in Arlington in Washington state and graduated from there.

On March 18, 1973, Gary enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp and served his country honorably and with pride in the Vietnam War. Gary earned the rank of LCpl. He was honorably discharged on March 18, 1979.

Gary did bible study in Arkansas at Shephard Chapel where is studied chapter by chapter and verse by verse.

He moved to Lander to work as an upholster and worked at Beaches Upholstery in Hudson. In January of 2007 he married Susan Jo Jewett in Lander. Together they worked and ran the upholstery shop.

Gary loved fishing and camping. He was a loving kind man, so compassionate and he thought his jokes were hilarious.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Beach of Kinnear, Wyoming; sons, Todd Beach of Arizona, Travis Beach of Texas, and Gary Beach, Jr. of Washington state; step children, Melissa Beach of Washington state and Jesse Beach of Newcastle, Wyoming; sister, Debbie Beach; half siblings, Dick Templeton, Judy Hackwarth, Linda Henry; and 28 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Nora Beach; sister, Barbara Beach; brothers, Gregory Beach and Kenneth Beach and half-brother, William “Bill” Templeton.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com