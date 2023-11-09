Gardner to further his wrestling career in Minnesota

By Ernie Over, WyoToday

Pavillion – Family, friends, fellow athletes and Wind River High School staff gathered in the commons here Wednesday afternoon to witness Isaac Gardner sign his wrestling letter of intent to Minnesota West Community and Technical College in Worthington.

“He’s a good kid,” said Cougar Wrestling Coach Kyle Hunter. “After a match he comes up to me and thanks me for coaching him. I love that about him, not everyone does that. He is willing to learn and is a hard worker.” Gardner is a two-time state placer and hopefully, at the end of this coming season, he’ll be a three time placer.” He began his career wrestling at Wind River at 145 pounds and last year he hit the mats at 160 pounds. He sports long red hair and a red beard. He looks intimidating. “He’s successful because he’s confident in what he does. He rolls up his sleeves and goes for it. He attacks his opponents.”

Gardner didn’t start his wrestling career at the Pavillion school. It began when he was in middle school in Lander. “It was my Mom who suggested wrestling. I had not even seen a wrestling match. And to tell you the truth, I was horrible that first year. My folks didn’t know that much about wrestling either, but I could hear them yelling my name during a match,” Isaac said. But he caught on fast. By the time he left LMS, he was a middle school All Conference Wrestler in Class 3A.

He’s done well at Wind River and his goal for this coming season? “I want to be in the top four this year,” he said. “I like the feel of the sport, I love the environment, you have the whole gym cheering for you. It’s a positive environment and it always motivates me. I love coach Hunter, he’s really helped me improve a lot.”

Gardner said his original plan was not to go to college, but I wanted to play sports and then NCSA Recruiting helped me look for colleges with wrestling and I found Minnesota West. The other reason he liked that school was their Power Lineman school. “I want to be a lineman, it came down to that,” he said. “Honestly, I like dangerous work, I’m a hard worker and I don’t mind heights. Who knows, I might up end up changing light bulbs on the top of those 1,000 foot towers.”