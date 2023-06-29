Gage Gose grabs Gatorade Player of the Year award

LANDER – Sometimes it’s obvious that there is a skill difference between certain athletes at any and every stage of sports. There’s players like Tom Brady and Rafael Nadal that simply dominate the sports they’re in, and for the past four years Lander Valley High School (LVHS) has had their own student athlete that has been simply stomping the competition and now his talent has been rewarded with one of the biggest awards handed out in Wyoming.

The Gatorade Track and Field Athlete of the Year award was handed out to Lander Valley’s Gage Gose Thursday afternoon, marking one of Gose’s biggest accomplishments to date which is saying quite a lot. Gose finished the season on top once again, winning the state track championship in both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles and won the 200-meter dash and helped the LVHS boys win the 4×400-meter relay.

Lander senior Gage Gose ran past the final loop at the cross country course in Ethete Saturday.

Along with all of that, Gose just returned from Oregon where he became a National Champion in the 400-meter hurdles after finishing with a time of 51.48 seconds. He also holds the state record in the 300-meter hurdles with his time of 36.09 seconds. Add that to his 2023 first-place times in the 400-meter dash (48.27 seconds), the 110-meter hurdles (14.04 seconds) and 400-meter hurdles (51.48) and it’s easy to see why Gose was selected.

He also participated in the Indoor Track and Field State Tournament, winning the 55-meter hurdles in just 7.53 seconds back in March.

But he wasn’t just chosen because of his pure skill and talent, the major award also recognizes academic achievements and “exemplary character” both on and off the track, both of which Gose has in spades.

Gage Gose took off at the sound of the gun in the boys 4x400m relay in Green River. (p/c Carl Cote)

Now that Gose has officially been named the Wyoming Gatorade Track and Field Player of the Year he is in the running for the National Boys’ Track and Field Player of the Year award which will be named later on this summer. This all comes just a week after Gose finished as a top-five finalist for the prestigious Milward Simpson award.

The 38th Gatorade Player of the Year award in Track and Field marks the first-ever for LVHS and will mean that Gose will soon be helping others in need with the donation money that Gatorade gives to each Player of the Year to donate to a charity or organization of their choice.

Congratulations Gage!

By: Shawn O’Brate