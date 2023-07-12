Gage Gose gets U20 National Championship, will represent USA in PanAm

EUGENE, OREGON – Even though the Lander Valley High School (LVHS) superstar track and field athlete, Gage Gose, has done everything he can to be the best hurdler that the state of Wyoming may ever see there was still a competition that piqued the interest of the state champion: the U20 Outdoor Championships.

This past weekend, at the U20 championships, Gose continued the dominant year that he has put together and he made his name even more well-known across the sport. He did so with a first-place finish of 51.82 seconds, beating out New Jersey’s Bryce Tucker who will be running for Rutgers next year.

Gage Gose couldn’t hold back his excitement after finishing first against some of the best runners in the country 20 years and younger (p/c Bobby Reyes / USATF)

The victory propelled the LVHS Tiger into the final day of racing where he exceeded every expectation that he could have set for himself. His time on the second day, which clocked in at 51.67 seconds, surpassed the competition by two-tenths of a second. What’s even more amazing is that this national championship-caliber time didn’t even set Gose’s personal record.

His time not only made him a national champion but it set him apart from even the best runners in college, all of whom were able to participate in the races if they qualified and were under the age of 20 years old. The blitzing 51.67 seconds he spent on the track was better than Boston College’s Damon Frabotta (51.89 seconds) and USC’s Tamaal Myers (52.32).

The U20 meet is a qualifying meet for international competition, sending the top two in each event to the Pan-Am U20 Championships in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico from August 4 to August 6. Gose came into the meet ranked as the fifth-best seed in the 400-meter hurdles, following up a huge performance a few weeks ago at the Nike Outdoor National Championship (NONC).

Before he became a National Champion in the 400-meter hurdles he was running for Lander Valley High School, destroying school and state records (p/c Carl Cote)

“I’m really excited,” Gose said about representing the United States. “I’ve never raced outside the country before.”

In that race, which was also in Eugene, Oregon, he set his personal best with a 51.48-second time in the 400-meter hurdles to become a national champion and secure another record for the trophy wall. Now, even though he didn’t surpass his time from the NONC, Gose will be able to compete against some of the very best hurdlers in the entire world.

For more on this story, including quotes and more, be sure to check out the Fremont County Sports section in every Ranger and Lander Journal newspaper. Start or continue your subscription today at 421 E. Main Street in Riverton, WY.

By: Shawn O’Brate