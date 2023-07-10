Gage Gose gets another major victory, qualifies for Pan-Am Championships

EUGENE, OREGON – Even though the Lander Valley High School (LVHS) superstar track and field athlete, Gage Gose, has done everything he can to be the best hurdler that the state of Wyoming may ever see there was still a competition that peaked the interest of the state champion: the U20 Outdoor Championships.

This past weekend, at the U20 championships, Gose continued the dominant year that he has put together and he made his name even more well-known across the sport. He did so with a first-place finish of 51.82 seconds, beating out New Jersey’s Bryce Tucker who will be running for Rutgers next year.

The victory propelled the LVHS Tiger into the final day of racing where he exceeded every expectation that he could have set for himself. His time on the second day, which clocked in at 51.67 seconds, surpassed the competition by two-tenths of a second. What’s even more amazing is that this national championship-caliber time didn’t even set Gose’s personal record.

His time not only made him a national champion but it set him apart from even the best runners in college, all of whom were able to participate in the races if they qualified and were under the age of 20 years old. The blitzing 51.67 seconds he spent on the track was better than Boston College’s Damon Frabotta (51.89 seconds) and USC’s Tamaal Myers (52.32).

Gage Gose couldn’t hold back his excitement after becoming a National Champion at the U20 Championships this weekend (p/c Bobby Reyes / USATF)

The U20 meet is a qualifying meet for international competition, sending the top two in each event to the Pan-Am U20 Championships in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico from August 4 to August 6. Gose came into the meet ranked as the fifth-best seed in the 400-meter hurdles, following up a huge performance a few weeks ago at the Nike Outdoor National Championship (NONC).

In that race, which was also in Eugene, Oregon, he set his personal best with a 51.48-second time in the 400-meter hurdles to become a national champion and secure another record for the trophy wall. Now, even though he didn’t surpass his time from the NONC, Gose will be able to compete against some of the very best hurdlers in the entire world.