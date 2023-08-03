Full Time Apprentice, Wanted!

Ron’s Flooring is taking applications for a full time apprentice!
Ron’s Flooring in Lander is wanting to add another full time apprentice to our team. No experience necessary. Willing and able to teach the trade to the right individual. We are looking for someone who is willing to take the time needed to learn every working part of this trade.
-must have valid driver’s license and dependable vehicle
-no experience necessary, will train
-pay starting at $15/hr
Stop by 343 Main St in Lander with a resume and visit with us!