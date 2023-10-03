From solstice to solstice: Weeks of painting

By Marit Gookin, Staff Writer

Earlier this year, Riverton resident Dan Weeks went into the Riverton Museum with questions about an old creosote plant near the railroad tracks where he goes to paint every day. Site Manager Nathaniel Griffee found photographs and information about the location, which was where the ties cut down in Dubois were pulled out of the river and treated with creosote.

While the two were talking, Weeks showed Griffee his website, where he hosts photographs of his paintings – and Griffee was immediately impressed. He called Weeks up; did he want to put some of his works on display at the museum? Weeks agreed, and now his paintings are on exhibit in the Riverton Museum.

“It’s probably the biggest art exhibit we’ve ever done, in terms of the number of [images],” Griffee remarked.

Weeks’ paintings are mostly of the same location: The view from the place he likes to sit and paint at the old creosote plant. “Every day, I wake up before sunrise and I walk down the rail trail and I do a painting,” he described. “I get to sit there from solstice to solstice … There’s no phone lines, no skyscrapers, no obstruction. It’s just pure horizon … Every single day, it’s totally different. Every single day, it’s something new.”

Most of Weeks’ works are done in oil, but he relatively recently started working in a new – for him – medium: casein. “I fell in love with that paint,” he commented. “It’s the oldest paint in the world.” He said that there have been stone tools found in Africa, painted with casein, that are said to be 90,000 years old.

Painting is a post-retirement passion for Weeks, but his excitement over older mediums and techniques is nothing new. When he was younger, Weeks was a New York-based photographer, who specialized in what he described as “old pictorial processes … exotic chemical processes with real paper.” At the time he first came to New York in the late 1970s, he said, the techniques he was using were already old enough to have fallen out of fashion. “It blew them away, nobody else was doing anything like that.”

Weeks’ first photography assignment was a photo illustration of an F. Scott Fitzgerald short story for Esquire magazine; after that, he did a show at Bloomingdales, followed by pre-production photography for the movie “Reds” and for Barbra Streisand’s “Yentl.”

“I was getting really popular, I was doing a lot of commercial work,” he said. “It continued up until digital came along … [Photoshop] put a whole generation of photographers out of work overnight.”

Undeterred, Weeks moved on to his next career: driving a semi truck. He drove “a million miles on the highways, and got to see everything,” he noted. When he retired, he came to Riverton, and it was only then that he started painting.

“I knew by third grade that I didn’t have any talent for art,” Weeks said. “I’ve always wanted to paint, but I never had the courage to do it … Here I am in Riverton. If I was in Jackson, I’d be too embarrassed to do it,” he added, noting the large number of artists who live in Jackson. In Riverton, he said, he’s been able to paint on his own, without fear of judgment, and has steadily increased his skill with practice.

Weeks is part of the daily painting movement; rather than spending weeks or months perfecting a single painting, he’s made a commitment to himself to finish one painting every day. Since he started, he said, he’s painted over 500 paintings.

“Once you get in the habit of doing it, then all of the basics of it are taken care of,” he commented. “It’s a wonderful way to spend time, it’s a wonderful way to keep my brain organized … You never know what is going to happen, but persistence is what counts.”

Weeks has donated several of his paintings to the Riverton Museum, and says that he’s excited that the museum took them – he was concerned about his works moldering away after his death. Now, his paintings of Riverton and its scenery will be preserved at the museum for generations in the future to hopefully be able to see and admire – starting with people who visit the exhibit open at the museum right now.