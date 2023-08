Increasing moisture will bring a better chance of showers and t-rstorms today, especially across southern Wyoming. Locally heavy rain will be possible with any t-storm. A chance of showers and storms continues into the weekend before drying out next week. Today’s hghs will be in the low 80s for Thermopoilis and Worland, the upper 70s for Riverton and Shoshoni the low 70s for Lander and the mid-to-upper 60s for Dubois, South Pass City and Jeffrey City.