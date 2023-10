Warm and sunny weather continues with many locations approaching record warm high temperatures today. Warm, dry fall weather continues through the weekend, before a weather system will bring cooler and unsettled weather to the region to start the new work week. Today’s high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s at Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland, in the low to mid 70s for Lander, Riverton, Dubois and JeffreyCity, and in the upper 60s for South Pass Ciy.