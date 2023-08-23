Fremont Sheriff: Untaxed Cigarettes found at Rural Store; Jail Population at 163 Inmates

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

Arrests:

Cameron C. Fasthorse, 32, Arapahoe, Failed to Appear warrant

Isaac R. Spoonhunter, 41, Ethete, Court Ordered Arrest.

August 22

7:25 a.m. 550 Linda Lee, Riverton – A stolen vehicle from Lander was recovered, a white GMV Suburban was found blocking a trailer.

1:10 p.m. Pavillion – A suspicious person or circumstance is under investigation by Deputies.

1:54 p.m. 120 Chittim Road, Lander – A female was upset with a cat in a crate at the Lander Pet Connection and was rude to the staff, verbally assaulting them. The female left before Deputies arrived.

2:40 p.m. 1550 Missouri Valley Road – A Wyoming Department of Revenue worker found a carton of cigarettes with out a tax stamp on them. A Deputy was request to verify the complaint.

5:31 p.m. South Kansas Ave., Hudson – A juvenile runaway was reported.

6:59 p.m. David’s Way, Riverton – A 15-year-old female was upset not wanting to at her parent’s house because she said she did not want to have to walk to the school bus stop on Wednesday.

7:16 p.m. Lander – A suspicious person or circumstance is under investigation in Lander.

10:29 p.m. 100 North 9th St. West – A traffic stop yielded a citation for marijuana possession.

The Fremont County Detention Center on August 23rd has 169 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 168 are being held in Lander and 1 inmate is being housed out of the facility.