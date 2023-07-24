Fremont Sheriff: Gambler broke Slot Machine; Man Gave Up His Information to Telephone Scammer

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law:

Arrests:

Marie M. Donathan, 31, Riverton, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Leif E. Krumland, 26, Riverton, Failed to Appear Warrant and Revocation of Probation

Desmon R. Martinez, 35, Rawlins, WY, Failed to Appear

Tori A. St. Clair, 30, Fort Washakie, Failed to Appear

July 21

1:54 p.m. Shoshone Rose Casino – A non-native broke a slot machine with video evidence.

2:22 p.m. Far View Circle, Riverton – A report of a child abuse is under investigation.

2:33 p.m. Rendezvous Road, Hudson – Hay on a trailer was reported to be on fire.

5:28 p.m. Bachelor Creek Court, Dubois – A person injury crash was reported with one person brought to town complaining of shoulder pain.

11:14 p.m. 1575 East Monroe, Riverton – A man called stating he was intoxicated and needed to be under arrest. He was transported for medical treatment by EMS

11:18 p.m. Boulder Flats Road, Lander – A domestic abuse complaint was called in and transferred to the BIA Wind River Police Department.

July 22

1:37 a.m. Roosevelt Street, Dubois – A caller said the door to a house has been ajar for the past couple of days and a dog there has been barking all night. The call was referred to the Dubois Police Department.

1:07 p.m. Meadow Lark Lane, Lander – A caller said her neighbor tried to run her down on the road. A report was made.

3:46 p.m. Boulder Flats Spur Road, Lander – A weapon offense is under investigation by Deputies.

8:30 p.m. Circle Up Camper Court, Dubois – A dirt bike was reported to repeatedly running a stop sign.

8:47 p.m. South Main Street, Hudson – A neighbor is not taking his trash to the transfer station and is asking a neighbor to do it, who would not and took it back to the suspects house.

10:27 p.m. South Iowa Avenue, Hudson – A male subject was reported harassing the victim at her place of work and then showed up at her house at 1 a.m. The complaint is under investigation.

July 23

8:30 a.m. Roosevelt and Hough Street, Dubois – A report of Animal Abuse is under investigation.

12:51 p.m. South First Street, Dubois – A man called to report he was just scammed over the phone stating that hey have all of his as well as his step daughter’s personal information. A report was taken.

2:34 p.m. 617 North Federal, Riverton – Deputies assisted the RPD after a motorist nearly struck two police officers at a call where the suspects began to run away.

1:23 p.m. – The coroner’s office was called for a cardiac arrest.

10:28 a.m. on Saturday. A plane crash was reported at Lander’s Hunt Field Airport. The Lander Volunteer Fire Department responded.