Fremont Sheriff: Deputies Assisted in St. Stephens Area Shooting Death

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report

All suspects are considered not guilty unless convicted in a court of law

Arrests

Mia P. Brown, 23, Ethete, Arrested on a Revocation of Probation

Kevin R. Cress, 45, Riverton, Arrested on warrants for Revocation of Probation and on Failed to Appear

Chester J. Friday, 32, Casper – Arrested on a Failed to Appear warrant

August 8

8:08 a.m. St. Stephens Area – Sheriff’s Deputies provided an agency assist to the BIA Wind River Police and the FBI. Other information was redacted from the report. Later in the FCSO Blotter, the Coroner’s Office was called to an incident at 8:08 for a “stab/gunshot” . Other information was also redacted.

10:02 a.m. Lander area – A citizen dispute was reported between neighbors over building a fence, which was reportedly under construction across a driveway.

5:03 p.m. Sheep Camp Road, Pavillion – Renters of a property allegedly left a dog on the prem;isis when they move out.

5:14 p.m. Calvert Lane, Lander – A horse was injured when a caller said it was pushed through a fence