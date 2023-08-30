Fremont Has Highest Jobless Rate in Wyoming; State’s rate fell Slightly to 3 Percent

The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported today that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 3.1 percent in June to 3.0 percent in July. Wyoming’s unemployment rate is lower than its July 2022 level of 3.5 percent and lower than the current U.S. rate of 3.5 percent. From June to July, seasonally adjusted employment of Wyoming residents rose by 616 people (0.2 percent).

Locally, Fremont County’s jobless rate held steady at 3.5 percent, Hot Springs County fell by one tenth of a point to 2.6 percent and Washakie County’s rate was 3.3 percent, down from 3.4 percent. In terms of the number of workers, Fremont County saw 665 unemployed from a workforce of 19,191, Hot Springs had 60 jobless from a pool of 2,345 workers and in Washakie County, 130 were unemployed out of a workforce of 3,869.

From June to July, most county unemployment rates followed their normal seasonal pattern and decreased. July usually marks the peak of the tourist season with large job gains in leisure & hospitality. Employment also typically rises in the construction sector. The largest decreases in unemployment occurred in Uinta (down from 3.5 percent to 3.1 percent), Lincoln (down from 2.9 to 2.5 percent), Sublette (down from 3.3 to 3.0 percent), Sheridan (down from 2.7 to 2.4 percent), Crook (down from 2.4 to 2.1 percent), and Albany (down from 3.1 to 2.8 percent) counties. Platte County was the exception. Its unemployment rate rose slightly from 2.6 in June to 2.9 percent in July.

County jobless rates were lower than their year-ago levels in every area of the state. The largest decreases were seen in Niobrara (down from 2.7 to 1.8 percent), Campbell (down from 3.5 to 2.6 percent), Big Horn (down from 3.8 to 3.0 percent), and Sheridan (down from 3.1 to 2.4 percent) counties.

Fremont County and Sweetwater County reported the highest unemployment rates in July (both at 3.5 percent). The lowest rates were seen in Teton County at 1.5 percent and Niobrara County at 1.8 percent.

Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) rose from 291,100 in July 2022 to 298,600 in July 2023, an increase of 7,500 jobs (2.6percent).