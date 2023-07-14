Fremont County’s Aging Population need Support and Caregivers

Wyoming has an aging population. in fact, Wyoming’s population is the second oldest in the nation. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, the percentage of those with the disease is expected to reach a third of the state’s population by 2025. In Fremont County, the aging population mirrors that of the state with the current estimate of Alzheimers patients at 24 to 28 percent. With an aging population, that means the incidence of Alzheimer’s Disease is also growing.

A public meeting was recently held in Lander to discuss the implications of the growing need. Ann Clement, the Program Director at the Alzheimers Association of Wyoming was the guest speaker. Nearly 30 local residents filled the room at the Lander Community and Convention Center to hear her report that of all the Alzheimer’s patients in Wyoming, 31 percent of them are still employed and are a part of the workforce.

“It’s a Silver Tsunami that is coming and perhaps already here,” she said. “That means we have to continue to support cognition recognition in the workplace and have businesses that offer flexible work schedules, not only for the patient but also for their caregiver.” She also said that means the need for caregivers and physicians specializing in geriatric care will need to grow, along with hospice space, hospital rooms and such.

“We currently have some 16,000 caregivers in the state that have their own issues,” she said. “59.8 percent have chronic health conditions themselves, 22.8 percent are dealing with depression and 15.5 percent of caregivers are in poor physical health.” Additionally, Clement said that caregivers are losing benefits at their place of employment because of the needs to attend to the patients. “Many have to shift their lifestyle to provide the needed care and nearly a third of caregivers in Wyoming are not paid. They are family members.”

Clement offered some possible solutions to employers, such as proving remote work, enhanced benefits, like paid time off, and developing wellness plans in the workplace. “Social Engagement is very important in keeping people mentally healthy.”

In 2019, the latest number available, Wyoming saw 238 deaths attributed to Alzheimers.

Clement said the cost for caring per person in 2022 Medicare dollars is $24,350. Statewide, Medicade costs of caring for people with Alzheimers is 86-million.

She said there are many resources becoming available with a variety of support groups around the state. A good on-line resource can be found at <training.alz.org>.

10 warning signs of Alzheimers:

• Memory loss that disrupts daily life,

• Challenges in planning or solving problems,

• Difficulty Completing familiar tasks,

• Confusion with time or place,

• Trouble Understanding visual images and spatial relationships,

• New problems with words in speaking or writing,

• Misplacing things and losing the ability retrace steps,

• Decreased or poor judgement,

• Withdrawal from Work or social activities, and

• Changes in mood or personality

If you notice any of these signs in yourself or someone else, talk to someone you trust, see a doctor and get support and information. The Alzheimers 24/7 helpline is 800-272-3900.