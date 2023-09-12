Fremont County Sheriff: Dog Killed Chickens; Driver Refused to Leave Drive Thru Lane

Fremont County Sheriff’s Weekend Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law:

Arrests:

Raquel C. Black, 24, Pavillion, Domestic Battery and Child Endangerment (two counts)

Zachary J. Davis, 47, Buffalo, WY, Driving While Under the Influence

Sarah E. Evans, 41, Riverton, Failed to Appear Warrant

Charlene O. Monroe, 35, Riverton, Failed to Appear Warrant

Kerri K. Reece, 37m Riverton, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Use of a Controlled Substance.

Stacie L. Tidzump, 31, Lander, Fleeing/Attempting to Elude; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Methamphetamine; Unauthorized use of a Vehicle; Interference with Peace Officer; Reckless Driving; Speeding X2; Obidience to Device X2; License Required; Stop Signs and Yield Signs.

Jakota A. Wolfname, 32, Riverton Arrest Warrant Fremont County; Aggravated Fleeing or Eluding Police, 2nd or Subsequent X2; Reckless Driving; License Required; Revocation of Probation Warrant.

September 8

8:43 a.m. Fairway Drive, Riverton – A poodle got into some chickens and killed some, according to a caller.

8:50 a.m. 460 Railroad Street, Lander, FCSO – A simple assault was reported inside the Fremont County Detention Center

10:03 a.m. Highway 789, Lander – A mother reported her son did not return home overnight and she called the school and he was not their. He was reorted as a runaway.

9:44 p.m. 1812 North Federal – A subject in a white Dodge Durango was refusing to leave from the drive-through and was rude to the staff due to long wait times. The call was forwarded to the Riverton Police

September 9

6:24 a.m. 800 block 17 Mile Road – A motorist struck a deer near Arapahoe.

September 10

12:20 a.m. 800 block North Broadway, Riverton – A suspect eluded deputies and then fled on foot. The suspect was not found.

11:11 a.m. North Ohio Avenue, Hudson – A man said a dog running wild tried to attack him. Deputies located the dog’s owner and warned him about having a dog at large.

1:00 p.m. Bass Lake Road, Shoshoni – A dead black cow was reportedly in the travel lanes of the road.

The Coroner’s office was called out on Sunday for a deceased individual.

September 11

11:32 a.m. Sinks Canyon Road – A dog attacked a cat.

12:03 p.m. Iiams Road, Lander – A one vehicle rollover was reported, no details provided

2:05 p.m. 460 Railroad St, Lander, FCSO – A simple assault was reported inside the Detention Center.

10:112 p.m. Switchbacks, Loop Road, Lander – A personal injury vehicle crash was reported. No details provided.

