Fremont County Sheriff: Woman Tazed While Sitting in her Vehicle in Hudson; Mail Tampering Reported

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

Arrests:

Victor F. Gonzales, 35, Riverton, arrested for domestic battery

Nancy D. Selby, 38, Riverton, arrested on a Fremont County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Summer L. Tuten, 34, Riverton, arrested on a Fremont County failed to appear warrant.

November 28

12:18 p.m. South Main Street, Hudson – A woman sitting in her car was approached by another female who taxed her and beat on her. Charges are pending. An investigation is underway.

1:10 p.m. Highway 789, Lander – A caller reported mail had been tampered with and opened.

1:36 p.m. Peterson Road at Eight Mile Road – A Ford F150 and a cattle hauler were involved in a crash. No injuries, minimal damage.

1:56 p.m. Lander area – A sexual assault is under investigation.

6:12 p.m. Highway 789 Shoshoni – A fire was reported at a corral