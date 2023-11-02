Fremont County Sheriff: Vehicle Break-ins Reported in Hudson; Crash West of Dubois

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

Arrests:

Darwin Spoonhunter, Jr. 39, Arapahoe, arrested for driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension, and on a failed to appear warrant.

November 1

7:23 a.m. Ohio Ave., Hudson – A vehicle was broken into overnight and items stolen.

10:08 a.m. Illinois Ave., Hudson – A theft from a vehicle was reported from overnight.

11:23 a.m. Uphill Road, Dubois – A man was injured when his truck crashed down a hill. He was transported by a medical helicopter.

12:57 p.m. North Broadway at Webbwood Road – A two vehicle rear-end crash was reported at this intersection. There was road blockage.