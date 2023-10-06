Fremont County Sheriff: Theft of Money; Dog Purchase Scam; Drugs in Detention Center

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

Arrests: Sierra A. Martin, 33, Rivrton, Arrest warrant for contempt of court

October 4

7:23 a.m. North 8th West, Riverton – A window was reportedly shot out of a vehicle.

9:22 a.m. Highway 20, Shoshoni – The theft of some money was reported.

9:29 a.m. Bass Lake Road, Shoshoni – A subject was scammed on a dog purchase. A report was taken.

12:47 p.m. Highway 26, Dubois – A hit and run crash was reported. No other details were released.

4:04 p.m. Blue Sky Highway, Ethete – A man’s life was allegedly threatened.

9:36 p.m. 460 Railroad Street, FCSO – A deputy requested a ticket for possession of a controlled substance.