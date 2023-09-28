Fremont County Sheriff: Theft; Assault reported

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report;

September 27

1:30 p.m. 5800 Highway 26, Dubois – A two vehicle crash was reported.

7:22 p.m. Reece Road, Riverton – A subject returning home from the hospital reported missing items from their home.

8:25 p.m. West Ramshorn St., Dubis – The dispatch center received a report that two men pulled a knife on another man and when leaving tried to run him over with their vehicle. A report was made.