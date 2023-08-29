Fremont County Sheriff: Speeding Complaint; Two Arrests

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

Arrests:

John R. Guthrie, 62, Riverton, arrested for Interference with an Emergency Call and on a Warrant for Revocation of Probation.

Veronica L. Stanley, 43, Riverton, arrested for Contempt of Court

August 28

7:47 a.m. North Hidden Valley and Highway 789, Shoshoni – Complaints came in alleging older kids speeding through the construction zone

9:15 a.m. , Squaw Creek Road, Lander – An unknown motorist ran into a fence along this road

There were 21 calls for a ambulance across the county and one call for a Guardian Flight to the Dubois Medical Clinic