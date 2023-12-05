Fremont County Sheriff: Shoplifting suspect fled store; Store Unit Burglarized; Tools Stolen

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office weekend report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law:

Arrests:

Kaitln A. Betts, 21, Riverton, arrested on a failed to appear warrant

Quinn A. Duran, 32, St. Stephens, arrested on a failed to appear warrant

Merrina D. Manzanares, 21, Lander, arrested on a failed to appear warrant

November 30

7:06 a.m.Creek Drive and Burma Road – An injured deer was laying in the roadway. The Wyoming Game & Fish Department was notified.

12:51 p.m. 1733 North Federal, Walmart- Deputies were called to assist an active shoplifting incident with one subject hiding and another running across the highway. The store was able to retrieve stolen items.

3:52 p.m.400 College ViewDr as West Main – A two pickup collision was reported with minor damage to both.

4:40 p.m. 1733 North Federal, Walmart – An employee was discovered stealing from the store. A deputy’s presence was required to witness the employee being let go

5:09 p.m. 125 Poppy, Lander – Someone cut a lock off of a storage unit and removed some items. The theft is under investigation.

December 1

3:25 p.m. Rendezvous Road, Arapahoe – A man getting out of jail returned home to find a lock busted off a door and some tools had been stolen from his property. The theft is under investigation.

8:29 p.m. Shoshoni area – The Shoshoni Police reported a vehicle was eluding them.

December 2

8:27 a.m. North Smith Road – A caller reported a Volkswagen Beetle, which had been destroyed by fire a couple days earlier near the Weather Station, showed up in their yard overnight.

December 3

1:27 a.m. East Adams at Wind River Estates – A subject was cited for property destruction and was trespassed from the residence