Fremont County Sheriff: Sexual Assault Reported

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

December 11

7:30 a.m. West Main Street, Tonkin Stadium, Riverton – Deputies assisted the RPD on this call.

9:20 a.m. Riverton area – Deputies are investigating a report of child abuse.

10:18 a.m. Pavillion area – Under investigation is a report of a sexual assault.

12:51 p.m. Morgan Road, Shoshoni – A 70-year-old man was found deceased in his home.There were no indications of foul play. The death is under investigation by the Fremont County Coroner’s Office.

1:54 p.m. 1100 block North 2nd Street – Lander – A deputy delivered sex offender notifications

6:44 p.m. 1733 North Federal, Walmart, Riverton – A theft was reported by a deputy on extra duty at the store.