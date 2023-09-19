Fremont County Sheriff: Poached Pronghorn Found; Two-Year-Old Assault reported; Vehicle Collided with Rest Room

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

Arrests:

Tiffany L. Alberding, 43, Riverton, arrest via the State of Wyoming Board of Parole

Mark R. Hernandez, 53, Shoshoni, Aggravated assault and battery, domestic batter, Fremont County Arrest warrant

Valerie N. Hill, 31, Riverton, Interference with a peace office x2, possession of a controlled substance, Fremont County arrest warrant for failed to appear

Jaysen C. Bill,19, Riverton, Criminal trespass, underage consumption, interference with a peace officer

Ashley L. Tidzump, 41, Kinnear, Possession of a controlled substand

September 13

7:52 a.m. 7300 Highway 26/287, 17 miles East of Dubois at Wilderness Road – An antelope was found on the side of the road with its head cut off. The reporting arty said it did not appear the animal has been struck by a vehicle. Nothing else was missing.

2:57 p.m. 1800 block Center Street, Riverton – Sex Offender notifications were delivered here.

3:22 p.m. Riverton area – An animal abuse complaint was filed and it is under investigation.

5:59 p.m. Midway Lane, Riverton – A complaint was phoned in that animals owned by a woman in jail were not being taken care of. A deputy reported someone is coming over to take care of the animals.

September 14

8:58 a.m. Jeffrey City area – a woman at an elk camp was knocked down hitting her head and her husband allegedly shot out her vehicle windows.

10:59 a.m. Riverton area – Concern was expressed for the welfare of a child. The report is under investigation.

2:05 p .m. East Monroe Ave. – A report was received that people were selling off the material goods and vehicles of a person in the Wind River Health Care center.

2:40 p.m. Blue Sky Highway – A caller reported losing their wallet in Las Vegas.

3:05 p.m. Hudson area – An investigation has been launched into a child abuse or neglect complaint.

September 18

10:27 a.m. Lander area – A woman reported receiving a call that she had won money and the male caller instructed her to go to a bank. Instead she called the FCSO.

10:54 a.m. South Federal Boulevard – Riverton – A JBL blue tooth speaker was stolen.

11:41 a.m. South Pass City State Historic Site – A vehicle collided with the public restroom at the entrance to the site.