Fremont County Sheriff: Numerous Traffic Crashes in the Snow; Five Arrests

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Weekend Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

Arrests:

Robin R. Behan, 41, Riverton, arrested on a failed to appear warrant

Sterling L. Black, Jr., 22, Riverton, arrested for possession of a controlled substance, driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension, no interlock device, no proof of insurance, registration violation, open container and stop signt.

Dustin L. Kuhn, 43, Riverton, arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Rodney D. Vandom, 22, Riverton, arrested on a warrant out of Weston County, Wyoming

Jaclynn J. Warren, 23, Rock Springs, on a failed to appear warrant from Fremont County, Wyoming

November 22

7:13 a.m. Rosewood Avenue, Lander – Someone crashed into their mailboxes.

7:58 a.m. Homec Road, Lander – A person allegedly is constructing a fence on their property without permission. A deputy was requested.

2:46 p.m. Highway 26 and Blue Sky Highway, Kinnear – A two-vehicle crash was reported. The Wyoming Highway Patrol responded.

4:52 p.m. 1200 block West Ramshorn – A deer that was struck by a vehicle was still alive and is on the roadway.

5:34 pm. Milepost 51, Highway 26, Dubois – A deer struck and killed by a vehicle was laying in the roadway. The Highway Patrol requested a Deputy to remove the deer until they could arrive to investigate the crash.

7:56 p.m. Peaks Road, Lander – A threatening incident is under investigation where a man allegedly pointed a gun at another and then struck him with a vehicle.

November 23

8:46 p.m. Major Avenue, Riverton – A FordF-150 pickup was reported to be on fire next to an RV and a propane tank. The caller called back to say the RV is now on fire.

November 24

1:36 a.m. 2200 North Second Street, Lander – A vehicle slide off was reported and is now next to a fence.

7:49 a.m. Milepost 49, Highway 789, Lander – A slide off was reported, no injuries.

1:40 p.m. Milepost 110, Highway 789, Riverton – A one vehicle rollover was reported. The Wyoming Highway Patrol responded.

2:02p.m. 12700 Highway 26, near the National Weather Service, Riverton – A vehicle was reported fully engulfed in fire. Riverton Firefighters responded.

6:51 p.m. 1700 block North 8th West, Riverton – A vehicle slide-off was reported with personal injuries.

November 25

11:07 a.m. Airport Road, Riverton – A one-year-old child was locked in a running vehicle. The tow company unlocked the vehicle, all was okay.

5:03 p.m. Snowberry Lane, Garden’s North – A theft of a water heater was reported.

8:41 p.m. Airport Road, Riverton – Two vehicles slid off the road. No injuries.

9:33 p.m. Lysite-Moneta Road – A party’s vehicle was stuck in the snow after following GPS Directions. Driver did now know where she was. Deputies were able to find the vehicle and get it unstuck. They then escorted the driver back to the main highway.

November 26

12:16 a.m. Burmas Road at Glen Drive – A vehicle slid off the road and struck a fence.

5:04 a.m. Webbwood Road at North Smith – A two-vehicle collision was reported. No injuries.

5:58 a.m. Golden Willow Road, Lander – A Jeep ran off the road into a ditch.

10:15 a.m. Gardens North, Riverton – A driver was cited after striking a fence and leaving the scene.

11:44 a.m. West Third Street, Hudson – A complaint was phone in that a neighbor was plowing snow onto their property.

2:19 p.m. Milepost 83, Highway 789 Lander – A deer versus vehicle crash was reported. No injuries to a human were reported.

6:23 p.m. Jeffrey City area – A man was charged and bitten by a dog.

8:16 p.m. Milepost 57, South Pass Highway – A vehicle versus an elk crash was reported, disabling the vehicle and stranding the female driver.

There were 81 calls for an ambulance during this weekend period and one call for the County Coroner’s office. There were 12 calls for county fire departments for vehicle crashes, two vehicle fires, one fire alarm, one grass fire and one fire structure.