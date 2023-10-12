Fremont County Sheriff: New Telephone Scam Circulating; Stolen Motorcycle recovered

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

October 10

12:41 East Monroe Ave., Riverton – Deputies were called about a tent pitched on a trail that was to be used in a cross country race later that day.

2:42 p.m. Highway 789, Lander – Deputies recovered a stolen motorcycle.

5:03 p.m . Lander area – A theft of a vehicle was reported. No other details released.

6:23 p.m. Hudson area – Deputies were called about an abused dog that they currently had in possession

October 11

8:10 a.m. 300 bock East Main Street, Lander – Sex Offender notification were delivered in the neighborhood

1:36 p.m. North 2nd Street, Lander – A complaint was phoned in that someone was messing with an irrigation head gate.

3:01 p.m. 1575 East Monroe, Cozy Crt – A woman reported her vehicle was broken into and money and an old iPhone was stolen.