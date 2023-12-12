Fremont County Sheriff: High Speed Chase ended in Farson; Five vehicle crashes called in

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

Arrests:

Female, 17, Riverton, arrested for use of a controlled substance

Brandon D. Johns, 37, Cheyenne, arrested for possession of a controlled substance

Daeshaun N. Ute, 21, Ethete, arresed on a Fremont County failed to appear warrant

December 8

8:35 a.m. 100 block Left Hand Ditch Road, Arapahoe – A two vehicle personal injury crash was reported.

10:08 a.m. Fremont County – A check fraud was reported. All other information was redacted from the call sheet.

11:10 a.m. Southbound Highway 287 – Lander – Deputies provided an agency assist to the Wyoming Highway Patrol involved in a high speed chase. The speeding vehicle was later stopped near Farson in Sweetwater County after the occupants allegedly threw quantities of drugs from the vehicle during the chase.

11:22 a.m. 1000 block North Federal – Riverton – A two vehicle crash was reported with one person injured and trapped inside the vehicle. Fire and EMS responded along with RPD

11:54 a.m. Glennie Lane at Riverview Road, Riverton – three mail and newspaper receptacles were run over. A report was taken.

6:42 p.m. Milepost 116, highway 20-26, Shoshoni – A one vehicle rollover was called in.

11:10 p.m. Dubois area – A report was phoned in that two people were waving firearms around and pointing them each other.

December 9

2:12 a.m. Cozy Mobile Home Court, Riverton – A water heater caught on fire. Firefighters responded.

3:48 p.m. Lander area – A report of child abuse is under investigation.

December 10

1:51 a.m. Coal Mine Road, Hudson – A one vehicle rollover was reported.

3:13 a.m. Hudson area – A property damage vehicle crash was reported but the details were redacted.

12:32 p.m. South Pass milepost 49 – A truck rollover was reported.

Over the period the Fremont County Coroner’s Office was called out on three separate occasions for deceased individuals.

There were eight fire calls received, five for vehicle crashes, one for a water heater fire, another for smoke in an apartment and a third was an assist in Shoshoni.