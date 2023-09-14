Fremont County Sheriff: Headless Antelope found East of Dubois

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

Arrests:

Tiffany L. Alberding, 43, Riverton, arrest via the State of Wyoming Board of Parole

September 13

7:52 a.m. 7300 Highway 26/287, 17 miles East of Dubois at Wilderness Road – An antelope was found on the side of the road with h its head cut off. The reporting arty said it did not appear the animal has been struck by a vehicle. Nothing else was missing.

2:57 p.m. 1800 block Center Street, Riverton – Sex Offender notifications were delivered here.

3:22 p.m. Riverton area – An animal abuse complaint was filed and it is under investigation.

5:59 p.m. Midway Lane, Riverton – A complaint was phoned in that animals owned by a woman in jail were not being taken care of. A deputy reported someone is coming over to take care of the animals.