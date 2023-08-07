Fremont County Sheriff: Grizzly Attack Reported near Dubois; Home Break-In

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a a court of law

Arrests:

Robert S.Lovato, 32, Cheyenne, WY, arrested for Strangulation of a Household Member

Zachary H. Mahlum, 32, Lander, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence and Driving Roadways Laned for Traffic

Quinton T. Shorter, 24, Riverton, arrested on three Fremont County Warrants for Failed to Appear.

August 4

8:09 a.m. 329 North Smith Road, Riverton – A Theft of Services at the Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District was reported.

9:18 a.m. Lander area – A reported sexual assault is under investigation.

1:25 p.m. SageWest Lander – A female subject arrived at the ER after being bitten by a dog. A report is pending.

1:30 p.m. Dubois Town Park – A firearm was found in the restroom, it was locked up and later, the owner was located.

9:38 p.m. Milepost 98, Highway 789, Riverton – A vehicle vs. Deer collision was reported with airbag deployment. The driver was not injured.

9:50 p.m. Reece Road, Riverton – A complaint of a neighbor shooting a firearm was investigated. The subject was contacted who reported he was shooting at a skunk in a safe direction.

August 5

11:58 a.m. Dubois area – A male subject sustained minor injuries from a Grizzly Bear attack. The subject was able to walk to his truck and was later assisted by Deputies and then flown from the area by air ambulance. The incident is under investigation by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. (see more details on Latest News post).

2:05 p.m. Fremont County – A report on a threatening incident was redacted. The FCSO said the report is under investigation.

5:10 p.m. Milepost 112 on Highway 789, Riverton – A tractor was reported stuck on a highway barrow ditch slope after crashing through a fence. The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating.

5:51 p.m. SageWest Riverton – A woman arrived at the Riverton ER with a laceration to the head after being assaulted. The alleged victim did not wish to pursue any charges.

7:20 p.m. Milepost 114, Highway 789 – A personal injury vehicle crash was reported. The Wyoming Highway Patrol investigated.

August 6

1:04 a.m. Riverton Oil Field Road – Juveniles were cited for Minor In Possession

9:04 a.m. Sarah Dr., Riverton – A 77-year-old Riverton man died in his home. There was no evience of suspicious circumstances. The death is under investigation by the Fremont County Coroner.

7:17 p.m. Burma Road at Zuber Road, Riverton – A tree branch was blown down blocking most of the road.

8:51 p.m. Homec Road, Lander – A homeowner returned to find her house had been broken into. It is Under Investigation.