Fremont County Sheriff: Fraud Reported; Accidental Gunshot Wound

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report:
All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law
Arrests
Hailey L. Chiefstick, 22, Ethete, Driving While Under the Influence, Speeding, No Proof of Insurance
Lorenzo Roman 29, Riverton, on a Federal Arrest Warrant
Dana S. Sims, 73, Lander, Child Endangerment, Possession of a Controlled Substance and on a Failed to Appear Warrant from Fremont County.
Jacob J. Warren, 24, Riverton, on a Revocation of Probation Warrant
August 17
11:05 a.m. Linda Lee St., Riverton – Under investigation is a child abuse complaint.
11:49 a.m. Hillcrest Drive, Lander – A littering complaint was called in for a couch that was dumped.
9:23 p.m. Plunkett Road, Ethete – Under investigation if a complaint for alleged child neglect.
August 18
9:17 a.m. Kinnear Post Office – Problems with people sleeping in the lobby were reported.
12:10 p.m. Dutch Ed Lane, Lander – A caller reported putting money down on an engine on a website called West Coast Engines and now that site has been taken down and no one answers the phone.
1:05 p.m. Sand Mesa – A theft of hay was determined to be a civil and not a criminal matter.
August 19
1:38 p.m. Highway 26, Dubois Medical Clinic – An accidental gunshot wound was reported from a .22 rifle. The subject was treated and released.
5:17 Lost Wells Butte Drive, Riverton – A report was received that pigs were not being fed or watered. The report is under investigation, Deputies were unable to locate the owners.
9:19 p.m. 44 River Park Dr. , Dubois – A vehicle crashed and landed upside down. The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating.
3:39 p.m. Highway 789 and Honor Farm Road – A two vehicle crash was reported at this intersection. The WHP is investigating.