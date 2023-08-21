Fremont County Sheriff: Fraud Reported; Accidental Gunshot Wound

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report:

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

Arrests

Hailey L. Chiefstick, 22, Ethete, Driving While Under the Influence, Speeding, No Proof of Insurance

Lorenzo Roman 29, Riverton, on a Federal Arrest Warrant

Dana S. Sims, 73, Lander, Child Endangerment, Possession of a Controlled Substance and on a Failed to Appear Warrant from Fremont County.

Jacob J. Warren, 24, Riverton, on a Revocation of Probation Warrant

August 17

11:05 a.m. Linda Lee St., Riverton – Under investigation is a child abuse complaint.

11:49 a.m. Hillcrest Drive, Lander – A littering complaint was called in for a couch that was dumped.

9:23 p.m. Plunkett Road, Ethete – Under investigation if a complaint for alleged child neglect.

August 18

9:17 a.m. Kinnear Post Office – Problems with people sleeping in the lobby were reported.

12:10 p.m. Dutch Ed Lane, Lander – A caller reported putting money down on an engine on a website called West Coast Engines and now that site has been taken down and no one answers the phone.

1:05 p.m. Sand Mesa – A theft of hay was determined to be a civil and not a criminal matter.

August 19

1:38 p.m. Highway 26, Dubois Medical Clinic – An accidental gunshot wound was reported from a .22 rifle. The subject was treated and released.

5:17 Lost Wells Butte Drive, Riverton – A report was received that pigs were not being fed or watered. The report is under investigation, Deputies were unable to locate the owners.

9:19 p.m. 44 River Park Dr. , Dubois – A vehicle crashed and landed upside down. The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating.

3:39 p.m. Highway 789 and Honor Farm Road – A two vehicle crash was reported at this intersection. The WHP is investigating.