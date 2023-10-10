Fremont County Sheriff: Firearm stolen from vehicle in Dubois

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report:

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

Arrests:

Beatrice Monroe, 48, Riverton, arrested for felony larceny, larceny and larceny

October 6

10:46 a.m. Louis Lake Road – A subject reported he had rolled his pickup. It was a low speed rollover, the subject suffered a cut on his head.

12:26 p.m. Firethorn Lane, Gardens North – Three puppies and two adult dogs killed a cat. The dogs were gone on arrival, unable to locate.

4:05 p.m. Clear View Dr., Riverton – Sex Offender notifications were delivered in this neighborhood.

October 7

8:10 a.m. Chugwater Rd., Lander – A caller reported buffalo on the road headed toward the highway. The owner was contacted, the buffalo secured.

9:25 a.m. Meandering Way, Lander – A fraud was reported via Microsoft and a wire transfer was made.

11:47 a.m. East Ramshorn St., Dubois – A man reported a firearm was stolen from his vehicle overnight. The firearm was identified as a Teapot Creek Precision 7mm STW caliber, Camouflage stock and Leupold scope.

3:31 p.m. Lander area – A reporting party said he had a cow in a field that was shot, possible Thursday. He was on scene with a backhoe to move the animal. The incident is under investigation.

6:11 p.m. milepost 27, Highway 789, Jeffrey City – A spike bull elk was struck by a vehicle, it was still on the road and was still alive. The Jeffrey City Fire Department responded.