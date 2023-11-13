Fremont County Sheriff: Fatal Crash Near Lander; 10 Arrests Reported; Shoplifting in Dubois

The Fremont County Sheriff’s report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law:

Arrests

Rhiannon Bell, 41, Lander, arrested on a contempt of court warrant

Raymond P.Coper, 38, Riverton, arrested for battery

Kenny K. Corron,28, Arapahoe, arrested on a warrant out of the State of Pennsylvania

Kaytlyn J. Monroe, 24, Arapahoe, arrested for driving while under the influence

Jason F. Niemeyer, 31, Riverton, arrested for use of a controlled substance and interference with a peace officer

Colton J. Robertson, 28, Fort Washakie, arrested for possession of a controlled substance and on a failed to appear warrant

Alec Z. Rowan,19, Fort Washakie, arrested for possession of a controlled substance

Nellie M. Sittingeagle, 39, Riverton, arrested on a failed to appear warrant

Tuff S. Taylor, 19, Shoshoni, arrested on a warrant from Hot Springs County, Wy

Natasha T. Underwood, 27, Riverton, arrested for driving while under the influence

November 10

7:38 a.m. Marlatt Road and Highway 789, Shoshoni – A low speed rollover crash was reported. There were no injuries.

3:12 p.m. Mary Anne Dr. Lander – Two long hair black dogs were reportedly chasing deer.

November 11

7:01 a.m. North 2nd Street at Dutch Ed Lane, Lander – A one vehicle rollover on Dutch Ed Lane resulted in the death of a 32-year-old Lander female. The crash appeared to be caused by the driver failing to negotiate turn, the vehicle rollover over as it went down an embankment, finally coming to rest upside down in a drainage ditch. The victim was the only occupant of the vehicle.

9:20 a.m. Midway Lane, Riverton- Dogs belonging to a woman who is incarcerated were reported running at large with no one taking care of them.

12:05 p.m. – South 1st Street, Dubois – The Opportunity Shop reported a shoplifting with video evidence.

12:28 p.m. 11 Minter Lane, Riverton, Riverton Police and Fire responded. It turned out to be some burned food.

2:26 p.m. Reece Road, Riverton – A truck was reported stolen from a residence.

2:46 p.m. 581 Ethete Road, Ethete – A grass fire was spreading near the Wyoming Indian Middle School.

November 12

7:40 a.m. Milepost 45, US 20/26, Casper – A REDDI report was called in on a vehicle headed toward Shoshoni. The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office apprehended the driver before entering Fremont County.

11:24 a.m. 2000 block North 2nd Street – Lander – A female juvenile was being disorderly and throwing chairs at the Girl’s Group Home.

12:38 p.m. Milepost 88, Highway 26, Dubois – A vehicle versus a deer crash was reported.

The Fremont County Coroner’s Office was called out for for fatal crash and for a cardiac arrest.

Fremont County Firefighters were advised of nine controlled burns, they were called out for the fatal crash, three grass fires, and one vehicle crash in Riverton.