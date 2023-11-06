Fremont County Sheriff: Drunk Juvenile Driver Caught; Miniature Ponies Reported Stolen

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Report
Arrests:
Arvin I. Felter, 32, St. Stephens, No proof of insurance, driving while under suspension
Leo W. Monroe, 33, Ethete, Possession of a controlled substance, contempt of court, revocation of probation.
Thomasine D. Morado, 27, St. Stephens, Failed to appear
November 3
10:40 a.m. Kinnear area – An elderly woman reported being isolated.
12:56 p.m. 700 Rendezvous Road, – Two miniature ponies were reported stolen, one stud and one mare. No brands.
2:46 p.m. Arapahoe Area – A blue flatbed truck was found on its top and five individuals standing outside, each with injuries. The BIA Wind River Police responded.
November 4
1:33 a.m. Gas Hills Road at Wyoming 789 – A suspect fled a vehicle stop.
6:21 p.m. North Main St., Hudson – Green patio furniture was stolen from a deck.
November 5
3:08 a.m. 1000 Gas Hills Road – A juvenile female was arrested for driving while under the influence. Several passengers in the vehicle were cited for underage consumption.
2:00 p.m. SageWest Health Care, Lander – A patient from Gulch Creek Road near Lander was in the Emergency Room with a dog bite from their own animal .
