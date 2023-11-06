Fremont County Sheriff: Drunk Juvenile Driver Caught; Miniature Ponies Reported Stolen

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

Arrests:

Arvin I. Felter, 32, St. Stephens, No proof of insurance, driving while under suspension

Leo W. Monroe, 33, Ethete, Possession of a controlled substance, contempt of court, revocation of probation.

Thomasine D. Morado, 27, St. Stephens, Failed to appear

November 3

10:40 a.m. Kinnear area – An elderly woman reported being isolated.

12:56 p.m. 700 Rendezvous Road, – Two miniature ponies were reported stolen, one stud and one mare. No brands.

2:46 p.m. Arapahoe Area – A blue flatbed truck was found on its top and five individuals standing outside, each with injuries. The BIA Wind River Police responded.

November 4

1:33 a.m. Gas Hills Road at Wyoming 789 – A suspect fled a vehicle stop.

6:21 p.m. North Main St., Hudson – Green patio furniture was stolen from a deck.

November 5

3:08 a.m. 1000 Gas Hills Road – A juvenile female was arrested for driving while under the influence. Several passengers in the vehicle were cited for underage consumption.

2:00 p.m. SageWest Health Care, Lander – A patient from Gulch Creek Road near Lander was in the Emergency Room with a dog bite from their own animal .

