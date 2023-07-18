Fremont County Sheriff: Drunk Driver Caught; Vehicle Stolen in Kinnear

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report.

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law:

Arrests:

Houston L. Willow, 42, Arapahoe, Driving While Under the Influence, No Interlock Device, Driving While Under Suspension

July 17

12:37 p.m. East Monroe Ave. – A two vehicle crash was reported at the Cozy Mobile Home Village.

1:33 p.m. 2700 block Highway 26/287, Moran – The Wyoming Highway Patrol reported a tanker truck spun out in a chip sealing area and did about 150 feet worth of damage near the Black Rock Ranger Station heading East towards Dubois.

1:41 p.m. Highwy 26, Kinnear – A vehicle was stolen off a property overnight. There is video evidence.

1:52 p.m. Uphill Road, Dubois – A theft of money for a purchase was reported.

5:01 p.m. Highway 26, Riverton – A mailbox was struck and knocked over.

9:51 p.m. North Portal Road, Pavillion – A vehicle struck a cow along this road.