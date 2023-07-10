Fremont County Sheriff: Drunk Driver Caught; Boy Shot in the Arm; Visitor bitten by dog

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Report from 7/10/23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Arrests

Derrin J. Albrandt, 47, Pavillion, Reckless Endangering

Lisa M. Malek, 59, Lander, Driving While Under the Influence, Open Container, Driving While Under Suspension

Frankie Y. Rinker, 72, Lander, on a Failed to Appear warrant from Fremont County

July 7

9:51 a.m. 460 Railroad Street, FCSO – A fight was reported in the Detention Center. Reported by a Sergeant.

12:38 p.m. 2085 Baldwin Creek Road, Lander – A woman reported fraudulent behavior in her checking account.

2:40 p.m. Firethorn Lane, Gardens North, Riverton – A tire was slashed on a Cadillac Escalade

5:44 p.m. Stoney Point Road, Dubois – An 80-year-old woman was found deceased in her home. No suspicious circumstances noted. The death is under investigation by the Fremont County Coroner’s Office.

9:40 p.m. North Cherry Street, Pavillion – A juvenile was reported throwing rocks and destroying property.

10:34 p.m. West Pavillion Road, Pavillion – A 12-year-old boy was shot in the arm following “a negligent discharge” of a firearm. The boy was taken by personal vehicle to the emergency room where he was treated and released. The FCSO reported Derrin Albrandt was arrested for Reckless Endangering.

June 8

1:27 a.m. Lower Campground, Boysen St. Park – The Sheriff’s Office provided an agency assist to Boysen State Park officials after it was reported a male and female were screaming at each other for more than an hour. Wyoming State Parks handled the disturbance.

12:48 p.m. Corbett Lane, Lander – A woman reported her ex-husband was using her credit card in Casper. A report was taken.

5:28 p.m. Wind River Range near Dubois – An abandoned camp was found with possessions blown and scattered around including a climbing helmet, freeze dried food and other items. The FCSO said there were no reports of problems or anyone overdue. The campsite is under investigation by the Shoshone National Forest.

8:16 p.m. North Second Street – Lander – A two vehicle crash was reported with one vehicle blocking the road and one vehicle in a ditch on the reporting party’s property. There were no injuries.

9:10 p.m Highway 20, Shoshoni area – A couple had an argument and the male left with female’s vehicle. The vehicle was intercepted by the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

July 9

9:14 a.m. Horse Creek Road, Dubois – A campground host reported a friend walked into his camper and was bitten by a dog. The victim did not want to press charged.

11:08 a.m. Highway 789 near Riverton – It was reported that a neighbor’s goats were on private property and that they have been there about a month. Complicating the issue is the fact the owner of the goats has a protection order on the reporting party.

2:14 p.m. 7300 block Highway 789, Lander – A male subject was passed out in a vehicle and the vehicle has rolled sown into a revene. The Highway Patrol investigated.

3:56 p.m. Whiskey Creek Trailhead, Dubois – A two-vehicle fender bender was reported.

The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 157 inmates it is responsible for.e