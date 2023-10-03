Fremont County Sheriff: Drugs Sent Through the Mail; Rollover reported; Boy shot by ricochet during Target Practice

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report
All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law
Arrests
Michael R. Montalvo, 49, Casper, arrest warrant out of Texas
Estefan Morales, 29, Henderson, CO., fleeing/attempting to elude. driving while under suspension, reckless driving, duty unattended vehicle
Dana S. Sims, 73, Lander, Contempt of Court warrant
September 29
9:39 a.m. Highway 789, Lander, Deputies assisted EMS with a man who had been run over by a horse.
10:19 a.m. 460 Railroad Street, FCSO – A simple assault was reported within the Fremont County Detention Center.
1:32 p.m. Missouri Valley Road, Shoshoni – Under investigation is a report that marijuana was sent through the mail to a man’s son.
2:24 .m. 1160 Major Ave., FCSO-Riverton – A male subject turned up in the lobby with a bloody face claiming he had been assaulted.
2:32 p.m. Burma Road, Riverton – A firearm was reported missing from a residence here.
5:05 p.m. South Oklahoma Ave., Hudson – A BB pellet was shot through a window.
5:15 p.m. Sunshine Dr., Lander – A woman called to report finding a vape pen in her step daughters backpack.
9:12 p.m. 1000 North Federal – A controlled substance possession ticket was requested by a deputy.
September 30
1:00 a.m. Eight Mile Road, Midvale – A man swerved to miss a deer and rolled his pickup which ended up in a pasture.
3:10 p.m. 1575 East Monroe, Riverton – A man was allegedly threatened with a firearm, the unknown subject left the area, no weapon was brandished according to a Deputie’s report
9:14 a.m. Riverview Rd., Riverton – A black and silver 2015 Polaris Sportsman four wheeler was stolen
October 1
12:21 p.m. Chinmey Lane, Lander – A 74-year-old Lander area man was found deceased in his home. There was no indication of foul play. The investigation is underway by the Fremont County County Coroner’s Office.
2:57 a.m. Jeffrey City area – A report was received that a four wheeler rolled down a mountainside and caught on fire. People at the scene refused medical trament.
4:56 p.m.. Milepost 119, Highway 789, Shoshoni – A man reported his son was shot in the upper thigh by a ricocheted bullet during target practice.