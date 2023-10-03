Fremont County Sheriff: Drugs Sent Through the Mail; Rollover reported; Boy shot by ricochet during Target Practice

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

Arrests

Michael R. Montalvo, 49, Casper, arrest warrant out of Texas

Estefan Morales, 29, Henderson, CO., fleeing/attempting to elude. driving while under suspension, reckless driving, duty unattended vehicle

Dana S. Sims, 73, Lander, Contempt of Court warrant

September 29

9:39 a.m. Highway 789, Lander, Deputies assisted EMS with a man who had been run over by a horse.

10:19 a.m. 460 Railroad Street, FCSO – A simple assault was reported within the Fremont County Detention Center.

1:32 p.m. Missouri Valley Road, Shoshoni – Under investigation is a report that marijuana was sent through the mail to a man’s son.

2:24 .m. 1160 Major Ave., FCSO-Riverton – A male subject turned up in the lobby with a bloody face claiming he had been assaulted.

2:32 p.m. Burma Road, Riverton – A firearm was reported missing from a residence here.

5:05 p.m. South Oklahoma Ave., Hudson – A BB pellet was shot through a window.

5:15 p.m. Sunshine Dr., Lander – A woman called to report finding a vape pen in her step daughters backpack.

9:12 p.m. 1000 North Federal – A controlled substance possession ticket was requested by a deputy.

September 30

1:00 a.m. Eight Mile Road, Midvale – A man swerved to miss a deer and rolled his pickup which ended up in a pasture.

3:10 p.m. 1575 East Monroe, Riverton – A man was allegedly threatened with a firearm, the unknown subject left the area, no weapon was brandished according to a Deputie’s report

9:14 a.m. Riverview Rd., Riverton – A black and silver 2015 Polaris Sportsman four wheeler was stolen

October 1

12:21 p.m. Chinmey Lane, Lander – A 74-year-old Lander area man was found deceased in his home. There was no indication of foul play. The investigation is underway by the Fremont County County Coroner’s Office.

2:57 a.m. Jeffrey City area – A report was received that a four wheeler rolled down a mountainside and caught on fire. People at the scene refused medical trament.

4:56 p.m.. Milepost 119, Highway 789, Shoshoni – A man reported his son was shot in the upper thigh by a ricocheted bullet during target practice.