Fremont County Sheriff: Dog Killed Chickens; Trash left at Campsite; Pepper Spray deployed on Dog

Ryan E. LaRose, 44, Grand Junction, Colo., Domestic Battery Arrest Warrant

September 6

8:51 a.m. Tunnel Hill Road, Pavillion – A week-old dog bite was reported as the victim went to the Emergency Room . The victim was a female.

10:56 a.m. Riverton Area – A sexual assault was reported. The incident is under investigation.

3:42 p.m. Highway 789, Riverton – A report was received of a neighbor’s dog killing chickens. A report was made.

4:16 p.m. Reece Road, Riverton – Deputies were advised of a theft of tools from a residence.

7:22 p.m. Frye Lake, Loop Road – A caller reported a quantity of trash at a campsite adjacent to the lake. Photos were provided.

September 7

8:10 a.m. Two Cabin Road, Lander – Deputies delivered sex offender notifications in this neighborhood.

8:26 a.m. Field Station Road, Lander – Two hunting hounds were found on the property. WGFD was notified and the reporting party wanted to talk with a deputy.

3:52 p.m. Riverton area – Under investigtion is a sex offender who failed to report his current location to the registry

6:56 p.m. 800 block Washakie St., Lander – A deputy had to deploy pepper spray at a dog while serving papers.

9:26 p.m. Windy Cove, Morton Lake – The FCSO recovered a vehicle that was reported stolen on the Wind River Reservation.