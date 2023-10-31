Fremont County Sheriff: Robbery Suspect Arrested; Water Theft Reported

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

Arrests

Rastacia R. Monroe, 20, Riverton, underage consumption and on a Natrona County, WY, Arrest Warrant

Parris M. Causey, 30, Casper, arrested on two counts of cruelty to animals.

Brandon A. Cousineau, 25, Riverton, domestic battery

Coburn D. No Ear, 43, Riverton, driving while under the influence, interference with a peace officer, no interlock device, driving while under suspension

Jeremiah J. Walthers, 43, Cheyenne, revocation of probation

Jacob R. Woody, 38, Gillette, failed to appear

Anthony S. Bigmedicine, 25, Arapahoe, burglary, theft taking, robbery

Candy S. Bigham, 43, Riverton, interference with a peace officer, failed to appear warrant, contempt of court warrant

Brittany L. Isaacson, 43, Rock Springs, felony possession of a controlled substance

David C. Kelly, 48, Dubois, domestic battery, revocation of probation

Robert J. Santistevan, 41, Rock Springs, felony possession of a controlled substance, driving while under suspension, interference with a peace officer, arrest warrant from Laramie County.

Shaliaya L. Wolfname, 21, Arapahoe, failed to appear warrant

October 25

9:19 a.m. Arroyo Lane, Riverton – A woman reported fraudulent charges on her debit card.

11:09 a.m. Tunnel Hill Road, Pavillion – An arson reported to a vehicle turned out to be a small fire that appeared to be started in a junk car, there was no property damage.

11:10 a.m. Midway Lane, Riverton – A woman who is in the detention center allegedly had three animals at her home not being cared for. A report said the animals were being cared for by family members.

12:29 p.m. East Monroe Avenue, Riverton – a mailbox was torn off. No suspects.

4:00 p.m. Johnny Behind the Rocks – S. of Lander – A 59-year-old woman was found deceased near a vehicle. Initial observations did not indicate any signs of foul play. The death is under investigation by the Fremont County Coroner’s Office.

October 26

7:39 a.m. Milepost 125, U.S. 26, Riverton – A one vehicle rollover was reported. The Highway Patrol investigated.

11:07 a.m. Dogwood Lane, Gardens North – A virtual teacher reported seeing a student being struck in the head during a class lesson. A deputy learned the child was disciplined by his mother for misbehaving. No criminal action was observed.

2:01 p.m. Riverview Road, Riverton – A High Plains Power crew trimming branches from a power line was challenged by a home owner and told them to leave r he would make them leave. A report was made.

October 30

10:32 a.m. Muskrat Road, Shoshoni – Someone dumped a load of trash along the road.

11:27 a.m. Firethorn Lane, Gardens North, Riverton – A complainant reported someone stealing their water with a hose draped over a fence connected to their water.

11:26 a.m. Blue Heron Lane, Lander – The owner of a RV who had the vehicle service said when it came back he found pills inside. A report was made.

2:02 p.m. 1160 Major Avenue, Riverton Justice Center – Deputies were called for a man who was arguing with a court employee

3:40 p.m. Milepost 1, Sand Draw Road, Riverton – A caller reported a man walking along the highway with a hind quarter of an elk or deer over his shoulder.

4:16 p.m. Delfender Road, Riverton – A man asked for a civil standby to retrieve his ATV back from a mechanic who is not returning his calls.