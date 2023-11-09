Fremont County Sheriff: Child Abuse Incident Under Investigation

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

Arrests:

Juvenile male, 14, Shoshoni, arrested for minor under the influence and on a failed to appear warrant

Houser H. Harris, 36, Riverton, arrested on a failed to appear warrant

Reece R. Russell,29, Riverton, arrested for possession of a controlled substance and on a failed to appear warrant

November 8

12:25 p.m. Amy Lou Lane, Riverton – A caller reporting banging on the outside of her trailer. Deputies were unable to locate anyone. Possibly branches in the wind hitting the trailer.

8:24 a.m. Lander area – Deputies assisted the Wyoming Highway Patrol with a stolen vehicle

2:18 p.m. Fremont County area – The Department of Family Services reported a case of child abuse or neglect. It is under investigation.

3:20 p.m. The Coroner’s Office responded to a report of a deceased individual.

5:45 p.m. 1733 North Federal, Walmart – A deputy on secondary employment reported a fight. A report was made.

7:22 p.m. Dubois area – A harassment complaint is under investigation.

November 7

8:35 a.m. Highway 287, Lander – A 74-year-old Lander area woman died in her home. There were no indications of anything suspicious. The death is under investigation by the Fremont County Coroner’s Office.

9:50 a.m. Horse Creek Road, Dubois – An employer called for backup from a deputy before firing an employee.

11:19 a.m. East Monroe Avenue – Riverton – A caller reported trash blowing over the area from a location there.