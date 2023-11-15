Fremont County Sheriff: Car Fire in Lander

The Fremont County Sheriff’s report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

Arrests

Rusty N. Jensen, 37, Riverton, arrested on a failed to appear warrant.

November 14

9:28 a.m. South Main Street, Pavillion – A tan pitbull attacked another dog who was being taken to a vet

10:34 a.m. Fremont County area – A sexual assault was reported. The incident is under investigation

11:37 a.m. Calvert Lane, Lander- A car fire was reported.

8:10 p.m. Irma Road, Riverton – A deer was reported to be injured.